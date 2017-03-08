Entertainment News
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This Hilarious Spoof

According to this spoof, all of America is in the sunken place.

18 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Build Series Presents Jordan Peele, Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya Discussing 'Get Out'

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty


If you haven’t’ seen the racially-themed thriller ‘Get Out’ by now, you’re most likely living under a rock. The brainchild of Jordan Peele is a bonafide box office hit,  securing $30 million dollars in its opening weekend.

The buzz around the film has inspired memes, gifs, and of course, clever spoofs. One of our favs come from Funny Or Die, where ‘Get Out’ is re-imagined as the Trump administration and his family.

It’s so laugh out loud funny, even Peele had to RT the moment.

Take a look:

