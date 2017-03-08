America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This Hilarious Spoof

If you haven’t’ seen the racially-themed thriller ‘Get Out’ by now, you’re most likely living under a rock. The brainchild of Jordan Peele is a bonafide box office hit, securing $30 million dollars in its opening weekend.
The buzz around the film has inspired memes, gifs, and of course, clever spoofs. One of our favs come from Funny Or Die, where ‘Get Out’ is re-imagined as the Trump administration and his family.
It’s so laugh out loud funny, even Peele had to RT the moment.
Take a look:
RELATED LINKS
#WhiteTears: Horror Film ‘Get Out’ Accused Of Being Racist
‘Get Out’ EXCLUSIVE Clip: Chris Washington Is Racially Profiled By The Police
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours