Gabourey Sidibe Opens Up About Her Recent Weight Loss: ‘I Got Bariatric Surgery’

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Gabourey Sidibe Opens Up About Her Recent Weight Loss: ‘I Got Bariatric Surgery’

The "Empire" actress said that being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes prompted her to go under the knife.

12 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Reel Works Gala Benefit 2015

Source: Desiree Navarro / Getty


We all know that Gabourey Sidibe has been dropping them pounds as of late—and she recently shared what’s been behind her epic weight loss. Ten months ago, she got laproscopic bariatric surgery.

In an exclusive interview to PEOPLE, she shared what prompted her to go under the knife: She and her brother Ahmed were both diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

“I just didn’t want to worry. I truly didn’t want to worry about all the effects that go along with diabetes. I genuinely [would] worry all the time about losing my toes,” the Oscar-nominee said.

She also shared bits of her upcoming book This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare that sheds light on the procedure and her weight loss journey.

 

“My surgeon said they’d cut my stomach in half. This would limit my hunger and capacity to eat. My brain chemistry would change and I’d want to eat healthier. I’ll take it! My lifelong relationship with food had to change,” she wrote.

In addition, Sidibe’s book also reveals her battle with depression, anxiety and bulimia, which she eventually overcame through the help of therapy.

“It has taken me years to realize that what I was born with is all beautiful,” she writes in her book. “I did not get this surgery to be beautiful. I did it so I can walk around comfortably in heels. I want to do a cartwheel. I want not to be in pain every time I walk up a flight of stairs.”

As of now, she has lost some serious weight with the help of a trainer and a nutritionist, but the Empire actress stresses that regardless of her dress size, she loves herself and knows that she is beautiful.

“I know I’m beautiful in my current face and my current body. What I don’t know about is the next bodyI admit it, I hope to God I don’t get skinny. If I could lose enough to just be a little chubby, I’ll be over the moon! Will I still be beautiful then? S—. Probably. My beauty doesn’t come from a mirror. It never will.”

Bravo Gabourey!

RELATED NEWS:

Gabourey Sidibe Bigs Up Hamilton, But The Only Thing We Notice Is SKINTY

Tracee Ellis Ross Shows No Shame In Her Body Hotness For Health Magazine

Who Run The World: The Ultimate International Women’s Day Playlist

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Gabourey Sidibe Opens Up About Her Recent Weight Loss: ‘I Got Bariatric Surgery’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rick Ross in the Beat Studio
Rick Ross Shares Features On “Rather You Than…
 7 mins ago
Kelly Rowland Accidentally Liked A Negative Comment About…
 15 hours ago
America Wants Trump To ‘Get Out’ In This…
 18 hours ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has No Immediate Plan To…
 1 day ago
Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will…
 2 days ago
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From…
 2 days ago
Is Thievery The New Cool? #ReecQOTD
 2 days ago
Trey Songz in SA
Trey Songz Rejects Plea Deal In Police Officer…
 2 days ago
a$ap rocky
A$AP ROCKY “GROW UP” MERCEDES-BENZ AD
 2 days ago
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public…
 2 days ago
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Frost Denies He Is The Father
 2 days ago
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 3 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 3 days ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 4 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 4 days ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 4 days ago
photos