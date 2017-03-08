Who Run The World: The Ultimate International Women’s Day Playlist

We put together this list of our favorite female anthems to celebrate International Women’s Day so grab a glass of wine and hit the play button. Happy listening.
Beyonce- Run The World, Girls
Aretha Franklin- A Natural Woman
Jill Scott- Golden
Beyonce- Formation
Beyonce- Grown Woman
Aretha Franklin- Respect
Nina Simone- To Be Young, Gifted and Black
Lil’ Kim- No Matter What People Say
Remy Ma- Conceited
Keyshia Cole- Let It Go
Destiny’s Child- Independent Women
TLC- No Scrubs
Christina Aguilera- Can’t Hold Us Down
