Lynn Whitfield & Oprah Winfrey Describe The Intense Moment When Lady Mae & Mavis McCready Go Head-To-Head

Oprah Winfrey & Lynn Whitfield comment on the explosive argument that took place in the season finale of 'Greenleaf.'

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
In this exclusive clip, we see Oprah Winfrey (Mavis McCready) and Lynn Whitfield (Lady Mae) verbally spar in a heated argument.

Whitfield explains how intense and intimidating it was to yell and fight with her boss, Oprah.

So much so, the EP of the episode, had to coach Whitfield into delivering the scene full throttle–which was a heavy task considering the script called for Whitfield to call O’s character a ‘whore.’

“Clement Virgo, who directed it, said, no, you’ve got to let her have it. I said, ‘Really let her have it?”‘ Whitfield explains.

“I instinctively felt, that as a viewer, not as myself the actress, but as a viewer, I wanted to see a confrontation between the two of them,” Winfrey revealed.

You can watch the clip above.

‘Greenleaf’ Season 2 Premieres On March 15th on OWN at 10pm. EST.

Continue reading Lynn Whitfield & Oprah Winfrey Describe The Intense Moment When Lady Mae & Mavis McCready Go Head-To-Head

photos