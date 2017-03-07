Entertainment News
Safaree Claims His EX Is Blocking Him From Getting His Coins [VIDEO]

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Safaree Samuels made an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show claiming Nicki Minaj tried to legally stop the interview from taking place. He also ended up spilling some tea on his famous ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj. He talked about having already mentally checked out from his relationship with Nicki when she and Meek Mill grew close, his contribution to Nicki’s third studio album The Pinkprint, and Nicki’s rumored butt job.

Below are some interesting excerpts from the chat.

On his split from Nicki Minaj: “The last year, year and a half, it just got really different. We just grew apart and at the end of the day, Meek, he had a lot to do with it, with me and her breaking up.”

On The Pinkprint: “Whether people know it or not, I was apart of the whole creative process up until the last month and a half of it, ’cause the last month we were just going through all the songs and stuff and I found out that there was two songs with him on the album and I’m like, ‘Where did…’” He adds, “I just had an instinct. I had an intuition that there was more to it.”

On his own indiscretions during his time with Nicki: “I’m not an angel. I’m not a saint, you know, and at the end of the day I wasn’t 100% happy and I already, mentally, was on my way out. So, I just was like, it’s just a matter of time before I physically leave.”

Watch the clip above for Safaree’s thoughts on his ex’s rumored plastic surgery. He also talks about his time on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and more.

photos