Morning Minute: Why Lupita Nyong'o's 'Coming To America'-Themed Party Was Everything!

Photo by

Morning Minute: Why Lupita Nyong'o's 'Coming To America'-Themed Party Was Everything!

Plus, new report suggests that white supremacist groups are targeting college students as recruits and African-American woman makes Mobile, Ala., Police Department history.

6 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Why Lupita Nyong’o’s ‘Coming To America’-Themed Party Was Everything!

Lupita Nyong'o

Source: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

Lupita Nyong’o had a heck of a Saturday night as she celebrated her 34th birthday by hosting a “Coming to America”-inspired party. Her actual birthday was on March 1.

Queen-To-Be & The Lady-In-Waiting. #WakandansInZamunda @danaigurira

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

The actress was joined by her Black Panther cast members Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman and Daniel Kaluuya, who came dressed as Imani Izzi, Rev. Brown and Prince Akeem.

We love #ComingToAmerica this much! Joint birthday party shenanigans with @danaigurira @kaluuya. #WakandansInZamunda

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

#WakandansInZamunda birthday partay! Fet. @chadwickboseman as Rev. Brown

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

Besties.

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

In addition, according to The Huffington Post, guests also received “sexual chocolate” bars and “Black Panther” pins as party favors.

The Morning After #comingtoamerica #birthdayweek #birthdaycake

A post shared by Ben Kahn (@sheerkahn) on

That looked dope! Happy Birthday Lupita!

White Supremacist Groups Are Targeting College Students as Recruits: Report

American Nazi Party Holds Rally At Valley Forge

Source: William Thomas Cain / Getty

According to new report conducted by the Anti-Defamation League, white supremacist groups are looking to college campuses in hopes of recruiting young students. The ADL calls it “an unprecedented outreach effort to attract and recruit students on American college campuses.”

The Washington Post reported that the group has tracked 104 incidents since the beginning of the school year, with an significant surge in 2017, with more than half the reported incidents occurring since January. Incidents include the following: racist graffiti, students wearing blackface, students using racial slurs and throwing up Nazi salutes, and the appearance of racist fliers and posters on college campuses across the country. The ADL believes that this uptick in visible racism since the 2016 presidential election is partially due to white supremacist groups and their influence.

“White supremacists have consciously made the decision to focus their recruitment efforts on students and have in some cases openly boasted of efforts to establish a physical presence on campus,” ADL Chief Executive Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

He added: “While there have been recruitment efforts in the past, never have we seen anti-Semites and white supremacists so focused on outreach to students on campus.”

African-American Woman Makes History at Mobile, Ala., Police Department

Bareneise Dixon of Mobile, Alabama, is making history for being the police department’s first African-American woman Major. According to WKRG News, she recently was promoted from captain.

“I also have to acknowledge the efforts of those that paved the way in order for me to obtain this rank. You don’t get where you are by yourself. I’ve been honored to work with a lot of people in the Mobile Police Department, some that are still here, some that are not here,” says Dixon.

Dixon has been a police officer for 28 years and stresses that she was patient in working her way up the ranks.

“I started, believe it or not, as a police operator in Saraland. And it is something that I’ve always wanted to do, public service is a passion of mine.”

Congrats Bareneise!

