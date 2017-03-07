Entertainment News
Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public Schools After “Unsuccessful” Meeting With Illinois Governor

24 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Chance The Rapper Holds A Press Conference In Support Of Chicago Schools

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

CHICAGO, IL – Chance The Rapper is presumably still riding high after his glorious night at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, where he picked up not one, but three golden gramophones for Best New Artist, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance. Continuing the wave, the Chi-Town native held a press conference on Monday (March 6) and announced he is donating $1 million to Chicago Public Schools.

Held at Westcott Elementary School, two blocks away from where Chano grew up, the event featured a lengthy speech by the impassioned rapper, who clearly takes public education seriously and considers Chicago’s children as the city’s “most valuable resource.”


Continue reading Chance The Rapper Donates $1M To Chicago Public Schools After "Unsuccessful" Meeting With Illinois Governor

