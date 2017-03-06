Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates

26 mins ago

Jesse Salazar @JesseSalazar979
Leave a comment

Travi$ Scott just announced he’ll flying around the world soon taking his ‘Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight’ album on the road. The ‘Birds Eye View tour,’ which kicks off in New Orleans this Friday will be touching down in cities including Vegas, New York, Miami, Cleveland, and of course his hometown of Houston on May 11. Noticeably absent from the list is the DFW, but this is only “phase one” of the tour, so hopefully we’ll see some love as more dates are announced.

Tour pt1 Travisscott.com

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

Tickets are available here and full tour schedule is below:

Mar 10 — New Orleans, LA @ Buku
Mar 17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Jewel
Apr 12 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Apr 14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
Apr 21 — Indi, CA @ Coachella
Apr 27 — Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale
Apr 30 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
May 2 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 4 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion
May 5 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union
May 6 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amp
May 7 — Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud
May 11 — Houston, TX @ Revention
May 12 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion
May 13 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp
May 15 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
May 17 — St. Louis, MO @ Pageant
May 18 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
May 19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
May 21 — Cleveland, OH @ Nautica
May 24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau
May 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
May 27 — Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags
May 28 — St. Paul, MN @ Soundset
May 31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Jun 1 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Center
Jun 2 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amp
Jun 8-11 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
June 25 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Wireless
Jul 6-8 — Frauenfeld, Germany @ Openair Frauenfeld
Jul 7 — Berlin, Germany @ Splash!
Jul 9 — Turku, Finland @ Ruisrock

birds , birds eye view , Dallas , DFW , Houston , Scott , Tour , travi$ , Travis Scott

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Look Wireless Festival 2015 - Day 1
Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates
 26 mins ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Becomes First Artist To Earn Back-To-Back No.…
 7 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar Says His Next Project Will Focus…
 21 hours ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 day ago
Viola Davis Wins Harvard University’s Artist Of The Year
 1 day ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 day ago
Usher Opens Up About Biggest Regret That Involves…
 1 day ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 1 day ago
106 & Park Live
FAT JOE & REMY MA “MONEY SHOWERS” ON…
 2 days ago
Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Is The Proud Owner Of…
 2 days ago
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show
Woman Claims Rapper Too Short Raped Her…. But…
 2 days ago
Be the Vote
Twitter Fingers?! President Donald Trump Tweets That Obama…
 2 days ago
Chris Brown
Chris Brown on Scathing Billboard Article: ‘I’m Not…
 3 days ago
Remy Ma Shows Up To ‘The Wendy Show’…
 3 days ago
Here’s How Lira Galore Feels About Her Sex…
 3 days ago
Uh-Oh! Is Foxy Brown Joining The Remy Vs…
 3 days ago
photos