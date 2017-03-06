Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates

Travi$ Scott just announced he’ll flying around the world soon taking his ‘Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight’ album on the road. The ‘Birds Eye View tour,’ which kicks off in New Orleans this Friday will be touching down in cities including Vegas, New York, Miami, Cleveland, and of course his hometown of Houston on May 11. Noticeably absent from the list is the DFW, but this is only “phase one” of the tour, so hopefully we’ll see some love as more dates are announced.
Tickets are available here and full tour schedule is below:
Mar 10 — New Orleans, LA @ Buku
Mar 17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Jewel
Apr 12 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
Apr 14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella
Apr 21 — Indi, CA @ Coachella
Apr 27 — Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale
Apr 30 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
May 2 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
May 4 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion
May 5 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union
May 6 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amp
May 7 — Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud
May 11 — Houston, TX @ Revention
May 12 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion
May 13 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp
May 15 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
May 17 — St. Louis, MO @ Pageant
May 18 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
May 19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
May 21 — Cleveland, OH @ Nautica
May 24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau
May 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
May 27 — Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags
May 28 — St. Paul, MN @ Soundset
May 31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Jun 1 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Center
Jun 2 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amp
Jun 8-11 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
June 25 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Wireless
Jul 6-8 — Frauenfeld, Germany @ Openair Frauenfeld
Jul 7 — Berlin, Germany @ Splash!
Jul 9 — Turku, Finland @ Ruisrock