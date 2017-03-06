Travis Scott Announces ‘Birds Eye View’ Tour + Dates

Travi$ Scott just announced he’ll flying around the world soon taking his ‘Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight’ album on the road. The ‘Birds Eye View tour,’ which kicks off in New Orleans this Friday will be touching down in cities including Vegas, New York, Miami, Cleveland, and of course his hometown of Houston on May 11. Noticeably absent from the list is the DFW, but this is only “phase one” of the tour, so hopefully we’ll see some love as more dates are announced.

Tour pt1 Travisscott.com A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:09am PST

Tickets are available here and full tour schedule is below:

Mar 10 — New Orleans, LA @ Buku

Mar 17 — Las Vegas, NV @ Jewel

Apr 12 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Apr 14 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

Apr 21 — Indi, CA @ Coachella

Apr 27 — Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale

Apr 30 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

May 2 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

May 4 — Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion

May 5 — Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union

May 6 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amp

May 7 — Miami, FL @ Rolling Loud

May 11 — Houston, TX @ Revention

May 12 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion

May 13 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart Amp

May 15 — Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

May 17 — St. Louis, MO @ Pageant

May 18 — Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

May 19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

May 21 — Cleveland, OH @ Nautica

May 24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Farmers Bureau

May 25 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

May 27 — Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags

May 28 — St. Paul, MN @ Soundset

May 31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Jun 1 — Boise, ID @ Revolution Center

Jun 2 — Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amp

Jun 8-11 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 25 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Wireless

Jul 6-8 — Frauenfeld, Germany @ Openair Frauenfeld

Jul 7 — Berlin, Germany @ Splash!

Jul 9 — Turku, Finland @ Ruisrock

