Exclusives
Home > Exclusives

Dallas’ Terrence Spectacle Takes Us On A Lone Dirt Road

His Album "One Summer Night" Releases March 31st

1 hour ago

Michael Gonzalez, BlackAmericaWeb.com
Leave a comment

Source: Instagram

Terrence Spectacle “Lone Dirt Road” Artwork (Courtesy/Terrence Spectacle)

This isn’t Terrence Spectacle’s first go-around in the local Dallas music scene. The 22-year-old originally from Detroit and an avid New York Yankees fan has finally seen the light after over a year in behind the scenes hardship, He’s taken the high but lone dirt road in his career. Terrence Spectacle is building himself from the ground up.

Finding Destiny

The 22-year-old found himself in my office on a February afternoon. I heard ramblings about the singer-songwriter through a personal friend. It became apparent after doing my research on Terrence Spectacle that he wasn’t your typical “rapper”. He had a sound I can only describe similar to as a cross between Childish Gambino and Chance The Rapper. That’s a hard market to break. Both Gambino and Chance had to overcome the typical non-contemporary opinion about their music. How it wasn’t for the radio and it wouldn’t gain Billboard Hot 100 status by a long shot. But what struck me about Terrence Spectacle was his professionalism he brought to a conversation. He wasn’t looking for a shot but rather looking for someone who would support his music and maybe say something about it. It’s that attitude that struck me as odd. I get hundreds of artist submissions a month pleading that I guide them to someone who can play their record or a more aggressive approach by telling me their the best ever. That’s not what Spectacle was looking for. As the conversation grew, I started asking questions. Come to find out Spectacle has been struggling to regain his career back from poor business deals and separation from people who just didn’t have his best interest. Still, Spectacle seemed unfazed by his struggle. The 22-year-old was preparing to drop a series of music singles, music videos, and projects. All out of his own pocket.

Source: Instagram
Terrence Spectacle with Dallas Artist Tre Ward (Instagram/Terrence Spectacle)

Striking Gold

While struggles are apart of the upbringing of a music artist. Terrence took that energy and put it towards the creation of his upcoming projects. The jobless musician is using his life savings into this project by executing it the right way by paying for publicists, graphic designers, live bands, digital marketing agencies, and so much more. I was surprised that the once successful public accountant was putting it all out on the table. His first single off of his upcoming album, One Summer Night, entitled Lone Dirt Road.

Check out the single below

Terrence Spectacle

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Dallas’ Terrence Spectacle Takes Us On A Lone Dirt Road

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 11 hours ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 11 hours ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 13 hours ago
106 & Park Live
FAT JOE & REMY MA “MONEY SHOWERS” ON…
 1 day ago
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show
Woman Claims Rapper Too Short Raped Her…. But…
 2 days ago
Be the Vote
Twitter Fingers?! President Donald Trump Tweets That Obama…
 2 days ago
Chris Brown
Chris Brown on Scathing Billboard Article: ‘I’m Not…
 2 days ago
Uh-Oh! Is Foxy Brown Joining The Remy Vs…
 2 days ago
Too Short Reportedly Being Investigated For Rape
 3 days ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “INCREDIBLE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 3 days ago
Yeah, The Oscars ‘Moonlight’ Mix-Up Was Racist
 3 days ago
Remy Ma Just Dropped ‘Another One’ On Nicki Minaj
 3 days ago
Teyana Taylor & Ashley Graham Take Baywatch photo…
 3 days ago
Woah! Rapper Silentó Trapped In Dubai
 3 days ago
‘Gary From Chicago’ Speaks Out About His Dark Past
 4 days ago
Kevin Gates
Kevin Gates Is Being Released From Jail This…
 4 days ago
photos