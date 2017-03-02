J Kruz
It’s Cuffing Season and Jadakiss schools the fellas #Footaction

13 mins ago

JKruz
Leave a comment

footaction-five-with-jadakiss

Footaction and Jadakiss go behind the scenes with rapper Joey Badass, Power actor Rotimi, and NBA athletes Buddy Hield and Marquese Chriss

Reebok Classic x Footaction Open Reebok Fury Pop Up Shop In NYC

NEW and NOW | Smoke DZA x Pete Rock “Milestone” ft. Jadakiss, Styles P &amp; BJ the Chicago Kid [EXPLICIT]

