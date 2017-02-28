Entertainment News
Too Petty? Meek Mill Just Took a Clear Dig at Nicki Minaj

Guess who Meek Mill flexes with in an Instagram post...

3 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Meek Mill seems to be riding the wave of Nicki Minaj disses. The rapper shared a clip of himself jamming out to Remy Ma’s diss track “ShETHER,” just before being dragged by The Game for his disloyalty. 

However, Meek’s digs don’t stop there.

Recently, the rapper and ex-boyfriend of Nicki Minaj posted this…

Best of both worlds basically 😁 @treysongz a lot of money made last night!

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

A photo with Trey Songz? Really?

Trey Songz is one of the  Remy Ma said Nicki slept with in “ShETHER”. The R&B singer initially denied the claim on Instagram, but Nicki seemed to miss his post, claiming Trey Songz wasn’t direct enough about debunking Remy Ma’s claims.

There’s no word if the crooner and rap diva are back on good terms, but Meek Mill’s post with Trigga doesn’t seem to help the situation. Is Meek Mill being tpo petty? Let us know what you think in the comments below and if you’re still team Nicki, check out some photos she posted amidst all the drama. It seems she’s unbothered by Remy and her followers…or is she secretly preparing the biggest comeback of all time? You can decide for yourself.

💕

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

#AnotherOne 🎬- 📸: @grizzleemusic

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

