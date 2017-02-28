FUTURE ‘FUTURE’ TOPS THE CHARTS

This week, Future finds himself at the top of Billboard 200 with his self-titled album, FUTURE. With a 140,000 in first week sales, this marks the rapper’s 4th number 1 debut. In related news, early predictions suggest that his follow-up album, HNDRXX, released a week later, will follow suite. And rumor has it, he is dropping a third album this week. Stay tuned.
