FUTURE ‘FUTURE’ TOPS THE CHARTS

14 mins ago

djkayotik979
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1

2017 is the year of the Hendrix

This week, Future finds himself at the top of Billboard 200 with his self-titled album, FUTURE. With a 140,000 in first week sales, this marks the rapper’s 4th number 1 debut. In related news, early predictions suggest that his follow-up album, HNDRXX, released a week later, will follow suite. And rumor has it, he is dropping a third album this week. Stay tuned.

Future

Continue reading FUTURE ‘FUTURE’ TOPS THE CHARTS

