What Made Remy Ma Come For Nicki Minaj? [EXCLUSIVE]

13 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Over the weekend, Remy Ma dropped a 7-minute diss track, entitled “ShETHER,”  in which she came for Nicki Minaj and just about every aspect of her entire life! While the hip-hop world anxiously awaits to see when and if Nicki will respond, some people have wondered what exactly went down between the two rappers that lead to such a lyrical beat down from Remy.

Headkrack explains how we got to this point, but not without some truly hilarious input from Rickey Smiley. Click on the audio player to hear more of this hilarious recap of their beef, in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos