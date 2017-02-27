What Made Remy Ma Come For Nicki Minaj? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Over the weekend, Remy Ma dropped a 7-minute diss track, entitled “ShETHER,” in which she came for Nicki Minaj and just about every aspect of her entire life! While the hip-hop world anxiously awaits to see when and if Nicki will respond, some people have wondered what exactly went down between the two rappers that lead to such a lyrical beat down from Remy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Headkrack explains how we got to this point, but not without some truly hilarious input from Rickey Smiley. Click on the audio player to hear more of this hilarious recap of their beef, in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Black Tony Says Remy Ma & Nicki Minaj Messed Up Gucci Mane’s Hustle [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Was The Break-In At Nicki Minaj’s House Personal? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Remy Ma Drops Vicious Diss Record “Shether” On Nicki Minaj [NEW MUSIC]