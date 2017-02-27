News & Gossip
And The Winner Is: These Black Entertainers Took Home Oscars Gold

The best and brightest Black entertainers walked away with Hollywood's highest honor tonight.

13 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


The #BlackJoy was alive and well at the 89th Annual Oscars ceremony, with Hollywood’s Black A-listers being awarded for their achievements in film this year.

This year’s Oscar winners put #OscarsSoWhite to shame, with many of our favorites snagging Hollywood’s biggest honor.

Take a look at who took home gold this year:

Here are this year’s winners/nominees:

WINNER- Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

WINNER-Original Documentary

Ezra Edleman & Caroline Waterlow, OJ: Made In America

WINNER–Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Nominated–Best Actor

Denzel Washington, Fences

Nominated–Best Actress

Ruth Negga, Loving

Nominated–Best Picture

Fences

Hidden Figures

Moonlight

Nominated–Best Editing

Joi McMillion & Nat Sanders, Moonlight

Nominated–Writing

Fences

Hidden Figures

Nominated–Best Director

Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight

Nominates–Best Cinematography

Bradford Young, Arrival

Refresh for updates.

