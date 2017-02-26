Entertainment News
Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61

6 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
People's Choice Awards 2017

Actor Bill Paxton, known for his roles in such films as Twister, Titanic and Apollo 13 has died at the age of 61 from complications with surgery. A spokesperson for his family confirmed the news a statement Sunday morning.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

The Texas native, who has been Emmy-nominated for his work in the TV mini-series’ Big Love and Hatfields and McCoys, first started acting in the 1970s. Paxton was working on the new series Training Day, based on the film of the same name starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.

Celebrity friends like Tom Hanks and Titanic director Arnold Schwarzenegger took to social media to mourn the loss of the veteran actor.

Paxton leaves behind his two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and his wife of 30 years Louise Newbury. Our condolences to the family.

