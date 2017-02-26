Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61

Actor Bill Paxton, known for his roles in such films as Twister, Titanic and Apollo 13 has died at the age of 61 from complications with surgery. A spokesperson for his family confirmed the news a statement Sunday morning.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” a family representative said in a statement. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

The Texas native, who has been Emmy-nominated for his work in the TV mini-series’ Big Love and Hatfields and McCoys, first started acting in the 1970s. Paxton was working on the new series Training Day, based on the film of the same name starring Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke.

Celebrity friends like Tom Hanks and Titanic director Arnold Schwarzenegger took to social media to mourn the loss of the veteran actor.

Bill Paxton was, simply, a wonderful man. A wonderful man… Hanx. — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) February 26, 2017

Bill Paxton could play any role, but he was best at being Bill – a great human being with a huge heart. My thoughts are with his family. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 26, 2017

I'm devastated about the passing of Bill Paxton. He was always so kind & supportive. Funny & wise. A talented actor whom I will miss. RIP — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) February 26, 2017

Very shocked and saddened by the passing of #BillPaxton. Interviewed him several times. A class act. One of the best in the business. — Larry King (@kingsthings) February 26, 2017

So profoundly sorry to hear that #BillPaxton has died. My family & I were such fans; we send our condolences and deepest sympathy to his. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 26, 2017

Some of my favorite memories are of floating around in a tiny vessel with big hearted,hilarious,brilliant Bill Paxton. Sad day. — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) February 26, 2017

Paxton leaves behind his two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and his wife of 30 years Louise Newbury. Our condolences to the family.

SOURCE: People

