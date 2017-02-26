Savage Mode: Twitter Blasts Meek Mill For Making A Homeless Man Do Pushups For Money

Apparently, Meek Mill doesn’t mind giving to the needy…but there are conditions.

Meek posted a video on his Instagram of a homeless man approaching his car asking for change. He agrees, but only on the condition that the panhandler complete a set of pushups first.

“Give me ten pushups, and I’m going to give you $20 right now,” Meek is heard saying in the video. “We ain’t giving out no free money.”

The man complies with the crew’s orders, even though at some point the challenge was upped to 20 pushups. In the video, you can hear the Philly rapper and his crew heckling as the homeless man struggles to finish up the challenge.

Did Meek take it too far with this one? The answer would be yes according to social media. Reactions to the video were predominately negative, calling his treatment of the homeless man degrading.

Meek Mill making a homeless man do push-ups for money, what an absolute worthless piece of shit that doesn't deserve whatever he has. pic.twitter.com/Jjk0oRrZ7l — Nada (@Nadatbhh) February 25, 2017

Why did meek mill really make an OLD ASS homeless man do 20 push ups I'm really sickened right now just watching that — cutthroat ness (@Nessitheunic0rn) February 25, 2017

Meek Mill is a disgrace 4making a homeless man do 20 pushups for $20. If your going to give than don't degrade & 20 is nothin when your rich — Miyisha (@miyishamonae1) February 25, 2017

https://twitter.com/ayelightskin__/status/835528614292701184

Meek has yet to respond to the video reactions.

