News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Rachel Dolezal Is Now ‘Jobless And Living On Food Stamps’

Your favorite fake Black woman is back two years later with a new book on race.

2 days ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Rachel Dolezal

Source: Google / Getty


 

Your favorite fake Black woman Rachel Dolezal recently told The Guardian that she is currently on food stamps and is on the verge of homelessness without a job. She also claims that she is struggling to take care of her children.

In a recent interview, she said that despite her book deal and upcoming memoir, In Full Color, she is still living in a current state of poverty. And despite her issues, she is “not going to stoop and apologize and grovel” for the events that led up her national controversy two years ago:

“Today Dolezal is jobless, and feeding her family with food stamps. A friend helped her pay this month’s rent; next month she expects to be homeless. She has applied for more than 100 jobs, but no one will hire her, not even to stack supermarket shelves. She applied for a position at the university where she used to teach, and says she was interviewed by former colleagues who pretended to have no recollection of having met her. The only work she has been offered is reality TV, and porn. She has changed her name on all her legal documents, but is still recognized wherever she goes. People point at her and laugh.”

The former Spokane, Washington, Branch President of the NAACP and African-American Studies professor also stressed that she doesn’t see anything wrong about being untruthful about being Black.

 “No, I don’t. I don’t think you can do something wrong with your identity if you’re living in your authenticity and I am. If I thought it was wrong, I would admit it,” she insisted.

Dolezal also admitted that she tried to sell her book to three dozen publishers, who all rejected her before she was given a deal. She hopes that In Full Color will be a catalyst for a much-needed conversation about race in America.

“[I wrote it] to set the record straight. But also to open up this dialogue about race and identity, and to just encourage people to be exactly who they are.”

OK girl. Good luck with that.

RELATED NEWS:

Rachel Dolezal: ‘I’m Equally Hated By The KKK And Black Feminists’

5-Year-Old Recreates Iconic Photos Of Notable Black Women For Black History Month

Auntie Maxine Is Not Playing Games: Calls Trump’s Administration ‘Scumbags’ For Ties To Russia

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Rachel Dolezal Is Now ‘Jobless And Living On Food Stamps’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
The Game Goes Off On Meek Mill After…
 3 hours ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 10 hours ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 10 hours ago
‘I Became An Artist, And Thank God I…
 13 hours ago
Mahershala Ali Just Won His First Oscar And…
 14 hours ago
Safaree and Nicki Minaj
Safaree Nicki Minaj’s Ex Responds to Remy’s ShEther!
 20 hours ago
Shooting At Umpqua Community College In Oregon Leaves Multiple People Dead
Sad News: Actor Bill Paxton Passes Away At…
 21 hours ago
Actor Bill Paxton Dies At 61
 21 hours ago
10 Best Reactions From ‘ShEther’ On Twitter
 24 hours ago
Savage Mode: Twitter Blasts Meek Mill For Making…
 1 day ago
Mahershala Ali And Wife Welcome A Baby Girl!
 2 days ago
Must-See: Exclusive Images Of Elise Neal In ‘Logan’
 3 days ago
Jordan Peele Breaks Down Why He Made A…
 3 days ago
OMG! Amber Rose Being Sued By A Strip Club
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Jennifer Williams Confirms Evelyn Lozada Is…
 3 days ago
New Netflix Film ‘Burning Sands’ Confronts Hazing In…
 3 days ago
photos