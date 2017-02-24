News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Trump’s War Against The Media Continues: White House Bans CNN, LA Times & New York Times From Attending White House Briefing

The latest move from the White House supports Trump's declaration that media is the 'enemy' of the American people.

19 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

President Trump Holds A Listening Session With GOP Members

Source: Pool / Getty


CNN announced today that their organization was barred from attending today’s White House briefing, according to Deadline. 

CNN was one of many news outlets not allowed to enter White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s office, including the New York Times, Los Angeles Times & Politico.

Spicer told CNN that the briefing was intended for smaller outlets who are considered more “conservative leaning.”

Breibart, Fox News, Washington Times, and One America News Network were among the list of media outlets invited to the briefing.

Spicer insisted the intent was ‘not to exclude certain news orgs,’ according to CNN.

Regardless of intent, the White House Correspondents Association is protesting the move, including both the Associated Press & Time Magazine, Deadline reports.

Just one day ago, Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, formerly of alt-right organization Breibart, stated that Trump’s war against the media is “not only not going to get better, it’s going to get worse — every day.”

SOURCE: DEADLINE

RELATED LINKS

Auntie Maxine Is Not Playing Games: Calls Trump’s Administration ‘Scumbags’ For Ties To Russia

You’re Fired: Black Housing And Urban Development Appointee Let Go After Criticizing Trump

In One Month, Trump’s Trips Cost Almost As Much As Obama’s Travel For An Entire Year

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Trump’s War Against The Media Continues: White House Bans CNN, LA Times & New York Times From Attending White House Briefing

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Must-See: Exclusive Images Of Elise Neal In ‘Logan’
 18 hours ago
Jordan Peele Breaks Down Why He Made A…
 19 hours ago
OMG! Amber Rose Being Sued By A Strip Club
 20 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Jennifer Williams Confirms Evelyn Lozada Is…
 20 hours ago
New Netflix Film ‘Burning Sands’ Confronts Hazing In…
 21 hours ago
Janet Jackson’s Ex-Mother In Law Says She Has…
 22 hours ago
Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Altering Child…
 22 hours ago
‘Family Matters’ Star Denies Allegations Of Spousal &…
 23 hours ago
Here’s Why Darius McCrary And His Wife Were…
 1 day ago
DC Young Fly: R&B Mixtape, New Baby, New…
 1 day ago
LISTEN: Stream Future’s “HNDRXX” Album (New Music) 
 1 day ago
‘HTGAWM’ Season Finale Recap: Laurel’s Dad Might Be…
 1 day ago
Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To…
 2 days ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture…
 2 days ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 2 days ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 3 days ago
photos