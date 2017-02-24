Music
Too Far? Future Rips Into Ciara On His New Album

And fans can't deal.

7 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2nd Annual DJ Prostyle's Birthday Bash

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Future is giving his fans rarely enough time to breathe. After releasing his self-titled album, FUTURE, just last week, the busy rap star has just dropped another one and it’s already causing a stir.

On the 33-year old’s just released HNDRXX, Future kicks things off with a bang in his opener “My Collection.” On the song, he takes shots at ex-lover Ciara. In the first verse he raps, “She told me she was an angel, she f*cked two rappers and three singers,” possibly referencing Ciara’s past relationships with Bow Wow, Ludacris, 50 Cent and Trey Songz. He further asserts, “she got a few athletes on speed dial.” I guess husband Russel Wilson is not the only one Ciara has been involved with?

It is even more intense when Future recites, “Even if I hit you once, you part of my collection.”

This is tough. Is this a much needed release of honesty for Future or has he gone too far? You can stream the album on Apple, Tidal, or Spotify to hear for yourself. Also, you can check out some of the hilarious Tweets below in response to Future’s inflammatory words:



Ciara , Future , HENDRXX

Too Far? Future Rips Into Ciara On His New Album

A NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

