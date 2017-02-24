Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

OMG! Amber Rose Being Sued By A Strip Club

The model's statements might cause her some dollars.

5 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Amber Rose may be regretting a statement she made at the All Def Movie Awards on Wednesday.

In a video released, the model and entrepreneur excited the audience when she announced that she’s buying the popular L.A. strip club Ace of Diamonds.


Well, it looks like Ace of Diamonds is not too happy with her words. The owners of the club, SKWS Enterprises, assures Amber has no investments or ownership in the club. They commented her announcement is “unequivocally false”.

They are suing her for slander for over a million bucks according to TMZ.

 

 

ace of diamonds , Amber Rose

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading OMG! Amber Rose Being Sued By A Strip Club

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Must-See: Exclusive Images Of Elise Neal In ‘Logan’
 2 hours ago
Jordan Peele Breaks Down Why He Made A…
 4 hours ago
OMG! Amber Rose Being Sued By A Strip Club
 5 hours ago
Here’s Why Darius McCrary And His Wife Were…
 10 hours ago
DC Young Fly: R&B Mixtape, New Baby, New…
 10 hours ago
LISTEN: Stream Future’s “HNDRXX” Album (New Music) 
 10 hours ago
‘HTGAWM’ Season Finale Recap: Laurel’s Dad Might Be…
 18 hours ago
Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To…
 1 day ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture…
 1 day ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 1 day ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 2 days ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 2 days ago
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell
 2 days ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 2 days ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 2 days ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 2 days ago
photos