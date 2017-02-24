LISTEN: Stream Future’s “HNDRXX” Album (New Music) 

Via |

Future is not playing games.

He dropped his second album in seven days on Friday (February 24) with HNDRXX. This album is again made up of 17 tracks, but unlike FUTURE, which was all Future, the Atlanta rapper has enlisted Rihanna and The Weeknd for this project.

Future has denied that he’s releasing this album as part of a settlement in his legal battle against Rocko and both artists recently feuded on Instagram over the ongoing case.

Stream Future’s HNDRXX album below.

