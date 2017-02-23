News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Why Minorities Are Getting Locked Out Of The Legal Marijuana Industry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

13 hours ago

The Russ Parr Morning Show
Leave a comment


The legal marijuana industry is booming- but minorities are being cut out of the profits. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview with Arika Piece, on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Why Minorities Are Getting Locked Out Of The Legal Marijuana Industry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To…
 15 hours ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture…
 16 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 22 hours ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 2 days ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 2 days ago
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell
 2 days ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 2 days ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 2 days ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 2 days ago
So Cute! See The First Photo Of Lauryn…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About The Soulja…
 2 days ago
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 2 days ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 2 days ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 3 days ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 3 days ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 3 days ago
photos