Why Minorities Are Getting Locked Out Of The Legal Marijuana Industry [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

The legal marijuana industry is booming- but minorities are being cut out of the profits. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview with Arika Piece, on The Russ Parr Morning Show.
