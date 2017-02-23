News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ronnie DeVoe & Shamari Are Expecting Their First Child

There's going to be new edition to New Edition.

13 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

BET's 'The New Edition Story' Premiere Screening - After Party

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty


New Edition’s Ronnie DeVoe is excited about the ‘new edition’ to his family. The BBD star took to social media to wish his wife Shamari ‘Happy Birthday’ and announce she’s pregnant with their first child.

With the success of The New Edition Story on BET, Ronnie certainly has a lot to celebrate.

RELATED STORIES:

Ricky Bell’s Shocking Drug Addiction + More Things We Learned From ‘The New Edition Story’

‘New Edition’ Actor Woody McClain Clears Up ‘White Is Right’ Tweets

Ronnie DeVoe

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Ronnie DeVoe & Shamari Are Expecting Their First Child

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To…
 15 hours ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture…
 16 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 22 hours ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 2 days ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 2 days ago
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell
 2 days ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 2 days ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 2 days ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 2 days ago
So Cute! See The First Photo Of Lauryn…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About The Soulja…
 2 days ago
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 2 days ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 2 days ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 3 days ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 3 days ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 3 days ago
photos