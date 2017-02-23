Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What Ruined The Chris Brown vs. Soulja Boy Fight [EXCLUSIVE]

13 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Chris Brown and Soulja Boy started off the new year swinging- but only metaphorically. It looks like no hands will actually be thrown, after a lot of smack talk and social media slams. Chris Brown took to social media to explain from his point of view why the fight isn’t happening, while Souljaboy is still promising a smack down, even if it’s impromptu.

So after all of those shots fired, there won’t be any pay per view fight. But the real reason it isn’t going to happen is simply because everybody involved was doing way too much! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Chris Brown , HEADKRACK , Soulja Boy

