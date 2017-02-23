News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

NFL Player Jameis Winston Faces Backlash For Telling Children That Girls ‘Should Be Silent’

Odd advice from the NFL player.

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

BCS National Championship - Florida State v Auburn

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty


Quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jameis Winston, has strict ideas on how boys and girls should act.

In a speech to a group of third, fourth and fifth graders at Melrose Elementary school in St. Petersburg, Winston insisted boys “aren’t supposed to be soft-spoken” and girls are  “supposed to be silent, polite, gentle.” Watch the full Tampa Bay Times video here.

In an effort to invigorate the supposedly bored group of boys in the room, it seems Winston had to turn to damaging gender ideas.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, a young girl even had to resist by telling a teacher, “I’m strong, too.”

After swift backlash, the 23-year-old Winston later stated, “During my talk, I used a poor word choice that may have overshadowed that positive message for some.”

In spite of positive intentions, Winston’s “poor word choice” could very well harm a young kid’s idea about themselves for the rest of their life. But, I guess he didn’t think too much on this.

 

football , Jameis Woods , Sports

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading NFL Player Jameis Winston Faces Backlash For Telling Children That Girls ‘Should Be Silent’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s Why Trey Songz Waited So Long To…
 15 hours ago
The Meadows Music & Arts Festival - Day 2
Kanye West Gets Immortalized With Gold Crucifixion Sculpture…
 16 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2016
FUTURE “DRACO” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW’
 22 hours ago
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Says Her Fort Worth House Could…
 2 days ago
Jay Z Makes History With The Songwriters Hall…
 2 days ago
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy With Ex Brittany Bell
 2 days ago
Watch: Allison Williams Wants To Pick Ta-Nehisi Coates…
 2 days ago
Sean Kingston Speaks Out On Reportedly Being Jumped…
 2 days ago
One For The Books! Rihanna Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record
 2 days ago
So Cute! See The First Photo Of Lauryn…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Chris Brown Feels About The Soulja…
 2 days ago
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 2 days ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 2 days ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 3 days ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 3 days ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 3 days ago
photos