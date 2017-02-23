“Media” Cast On How They Are Taking Control Of Black Narratives [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

TVOne’s new film, “Media,” features a star-studded cast and a hot, fresh story to tell. They explain how “Media” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Russ Parr Morning Show.” Click on the audio player above and below to hear the full exclusive interview on The Russ Parr Morning Show.
Part II:
Part III:
Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours