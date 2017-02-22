News & Gossip
Omari Hardwick Had A Black A** Response To Someone Accusing Him Of Skin Bleaching

Don't come for him, unless he calls for you.

21 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
AOL Build Speaker Series - Omari Hardwick, Naturi Naughton, Lela Loren and Joseph Sikora, 'Power'

Source: Mike Pont / Getty


Omari Harwick’s persona outside of ‘Power’ may come across as a peaceful activist/poet, but it’s clear he has some Ghost in him.

The actor posed in a photo suited to a T with other A-list actors, including Aldis Hodge, Larenz Tate & Common, and a fan commented on the post with a little too much to say.

An IG user asked the actor “You bleaching your skin too?”

And Omari’s response was, well frank. James St. Patrick came out to check him.

“N*gga have you lost your mind??” he said to the fan. OOP!

Ballerific Comment Creepin—-🌾👀🌾 #OmariHardwick #commentcreepin

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

Continue reading Omari Hardwick Had A Black A** Response To Someone Accusing Him Of Skin Bleaching

