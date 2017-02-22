News & Gossip
OMG! Jamie Foxx Hit With Racist Slurs And It's Caught On Video

Dining in Croatia turns sour with racist comments.

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Once again, racism seems to have no area code, even for actors like Jamie Foxx.

In a visit to Croatia while film his upcoming movie, Robin Hood: Orgiins, the multi-award winning entertainer received racist insults at a restaurant where he was dining. Police reports said two people were making “particularly arrogant and rude” comments to restaurant guests including “one of the guests on racial grounds.” You can see Jamie Foxx recount some of the incident below:

The two culprits have since been apprehended and charged with disorderly conduct. Police are continuing to investigate to see if more charges should be pursued.

Since then, it looks like Foxx is not letting the incident get him down. A day after, he posted an Instagram video showing the beautiful Dubrovnik scenery and even claiming, “they got me in a castle.” In spite of everything, it looks like Foxx is still winning in the situation. Check out the video below!:

