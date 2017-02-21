Entertainment News
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty

17 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty


Blue Ivy was chilling on a balcony in NOLA when she was spotted by some fans, but it’s her reaction that has the Internet laughing out loud.

The short clip of Blue is already being turned into a meme.

And the Internet is undefeated.

