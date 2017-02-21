Style & Fashion
Home > Style & Fashion

MITC Posh Celebrated Black History Month With A New Collection – But This Racist Student Is Hating

16 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

MITC Posh

Source: Provided By MITC Posh


Just days after MITC Posh released its latest collection in celebration of Black History Month, a hate video, seemingly in response to the new line, has gone viral. The horrific footage, titled “N*gger History Month” and set to music, is reportedly the work of an undisclosed individual who claims to be an Old Dominion University student.

Those familiar with MITC Posh are aware the label’s creative director is an ODU second-degree bachelor’s student, and he and his brand are heavily supported by the campus.

The video begins “Fuck you n*gger bitches. All you wanna do is collect welfare and get on Section 8 and have babies and just sit around — fuckin’ n*ggers.” The supposed ODU student goes on to cheer for “White power” and more.

MITC Posh

Source: Provided By MITC Posh


MITC Posh

Source: Provided By MITC Posh


Watch the graphic video below, if you can stomach it, and tweet us your thoughts. Also, see the collection that has everyone talking in the photos above.

The Diverse Faces On The Runway At NYFW

18 photos Launch gallery

The Diverse Faces On The Runway At NYFW

Continue reading The Diverse Faces On The Runway At NYFW

The Diverse Faces On The Runway At NYFW

MITC Posh , ODU , Old Dominion University , racism

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Wireless Festival 2016 - Day 2
Future Confirms New Album “HNDRXX” Dropping This Friday
 1 hour ago
106 & Party
Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston Tuesday Night In…
 1 hour ago
The Moment Blue Ivy Realized She Is Music Royalty
 17 hours ago
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show
The Weeknd’s “Legend Of The Fall” Tour Coming…
 19 hours ago
Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival - Day 1
J. Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only” World Tour…
 20 hours ago
106 & Party
MIGOS “BAD & BOUJEE” ON ‘ELLEN’
 1 day ago
Bronzeville
[Podcast] Listen To The Newest Episode Of Bronzeville
 1 day ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Reunion Recap: Security Held It Down During…
 1 day ago
Guess Who Backed Out Of The Chris Brown…
 2 days ago
Here’s How Many Millions Chance The Rapper Is…
 2 days ago
Candice Boyd
Candice Boyd Talks Meeting Ne-Yo, Being a Preacher’s…
 2 days ago
Huh? Kyrie Irving Claims The Earth Is Flat:…
 2 days ago
Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue Ivy’s Family Night…
 2 days ago
Guess Who Turned Down Appearing In Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’
 2 days ago
Big Sean Speaks Out On Being Attacked By…
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Continues Fighting The Urge To…
 2 days ago
photos