Big Sean Speaks Out On Being Attacked By A Fan

Big Sean is clearing the air with about being attacked by a fan.

At a meet and greet album signing in Queens, New York a man was pinned to the ground by security after reportedly slapping Big Sean. The man was handcuffed and escorted out immediately. See the video below:

The Detroit rapper took to Twitter, claiming that the man “tried” to hit him “off guard” and he had a serious history of mental heath issues, claiming that her wrote songs for Michael Jackson and Jay-Z





More info has yet to be reported about the assailant and if there were motives behind his attack. Meanwhile Big Sean is enjoying a number one album with the release of I Decided. His single Bounce Back is also a new record for the 28-year old, reaching number six on the Billboard Hot 100.

