Here’s How Many Millions Chance The Rapper Is Turning Down To Remain Independent

Record labels are doubling their offers after Grammy win.

It looks like Grammy winner Chance the Rapper is hot on the market, more so now than ever before.

According to Page Sixthe 23-year old rapper is rejecting $10 million advances from record labels. An insider claims “Every label is still trying to get him. He’s making too much on his own … He was turning down $5 million advances before, and now it’s like $10 million.”

Chance seems to remain steadfast in staying independent and it looks like it’s working. The rapper won Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, and Best New Artists at the Grammys. Not to mention, his most recent release, Coloring Book, debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, becoming the first streaming-exclusive album to achieve such a feat.

The inside source continues, “He may do something with Apple.” Chance also continues to make money from his touring and merchandise according to a Vanity Fair interview.

Chance could possibly be setting a standard for future artists seeking full artistic and financial freedom. Chance once said, “I honestly believe if you put effort into something and you execute properly, you don’t necessarily have to go through the traditional ways.”

