Simon & Schuster Cancels Book From Right-Wing Speaker Milo Yiannopoulos Amid Pedophilia Scandal

Simon & Schuster Cancels Book From Right-Wing Speaker Milo Yiannopoulos Amid Pedophilia Scandal

Publisher canceled deal abruptly after Republican conservatives released clips of videos in which Yiannopoulos "seemed to condone sex between men and boys."

13 hours ago

Simon & Schuster canceled its book deal abruptly Monday with controversial right-wing speaker and Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos, reports USA Today.

From USA Today:

Yiannopoulos’ book Dangerous was canceled abruptly Monday after Republican conservatives released clips of videos-with-audio in which he seemed to condone sex between men and boys.

In a terse statement released Monday afternoon, the right-wing provocateur’s publisher said: “After careful consideration, Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint have canceled publication of Dangerous by Milo Yiannopoulos.” Minutes later, Yiannopoulos posted this on Facebook: “They canceled my book.”

Yiannopoulos’ provocative right-wing persona (he attacked feminists and trashed women who used birth control, to name a few of his views), helped get him a reported $250,000 book deal from Threshold Editions, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, which was due to release Dangerous in June. The book stirred controversy and outrage from the get-go. When word of the deal came out late last year, it inspired critical tweets, threats to boycott S&S books and vows from some authors to find another publisher for their own books.

Racial justice group Color of Change also started a petition and ad campaign for the book deal cancellation.

Yiannopoulous, who is associated with White supremacy ideas, will hold a press conference in New York City on Tuesday, Feb. 21, according to a press release.

SOURCE: USA TodayColor of Change

