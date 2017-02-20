News & Gossip
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Beyoncé Dons A 21K Gucci Kimono Because She Can To The NBA All Star Game

22 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
It’s All Star Weekend in New Orleans and our favorite celebrities are down in the Big Easy enjoying food, fun, and well, sports! Beyoncé was spotted with her husband, Jay-Z, and daughter, Blue Ivy attending the NBA All Star Game.

Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Beyoncé totally took her casual distressed jeans and a white t-shirt look up several notches with a Spring/Summer 2017 Gucci Silk Kimono that costs…yes, beauties: 21,945.00.

Best believe Blue Ivy is stunting on ’em too in a children’s broderie anglaise dress that costs $1,790.00.

Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


While some didn’t like her entire LEWK (because yes, this is a LEWK), you couldn’t deny the fabulousness that is this KIMONO!

Her entire look was Gucci, down to her $450.00 fan that she used to effortlessly block unwanted paparazzi pictures.

Bey, Jay Z & Blue leaving the game

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on

It does not get anymore fabulous than this! Fan away, girl!

Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Given that Beyoncé’s outfit cost more than most New Yorker’s rent in a year, we want to know whether you think it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT. Take our poll!


Beyonce And Jay Z Made Their Way To NOLA During All-Star Weekend

Beyonce, Jay Z &amp; Blue Ivy’s Family Night Out At The All-Star Game

GET THE LOOK: Beyonce’s Maternity Lingerie

#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week

#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week

#NYFWNoir: The Best Streetstyle Featuring Melanin From New York Fashion Week

Let's keep it real: lots of the streetstyle roundups lack diversity. We're showing you whose out and about, stylishly, at New York Fashion Week! Get into some major melanin with these stylish fashion people. From celebrities, to stylists, to fashionistas, and more...if they were there, we've captured them!

