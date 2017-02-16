Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chris Rock Calls Rick Ross “The Greatest Rapper Alive”

15 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks

Source: Jesse D. Garrabrant / Getty


Via | HipHopDX

In his DJ Khaled-sanctioned Instagram promo for Rick Ross’ upcoming album, Chris Rock made a bold declaration when describing The Bawse.

The legendary comedian presented Rozay as the “Greatest Rapper Alive” without flinching or hesitation.

“I want to say what’s up to my man Ricky Ross, Ricky Rozay — the ‘Greatest Rapper Alive,’” Rock began as the sample for The Stylistics’ “People Make the World Go Round” blared in the background. “He’s got a new album called Rather You Than Me that drops March 17 … I also want to shout out L.A. Reid and the Maybach Music Group.”

Chris Rock Calls Rick Ross "The Greatest Rapper Alive"

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Chris Rock Calls Rick Ross “The Greatest Rapper Alive”

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Future Says He’s ‘Not Perfect’ and Asks for Forgiveness
 12 hours ago
Future In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Future Reveals “FUTURE” Album Tracklist
 13 hours ago
Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj Are Back In…
 15 hours ago
Adele’s Win Over Beyonce Wasn’t Racially Motivated Says…
 15 hours ago
Chris Rock Calls Rick Ross “The Greatest Rapper Alive”
 15 hours ago
Power Fall Fest
Lil Uzi Vert Says Face Tattoos Were Meant…
 1 day ago
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
How Our Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day
 2 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 2 days ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Announces Surprise Album & New Tour Coming…
 2 days ago
TV One Founder Cathy Hughes Visits ‘The Real’…
 2 days ago
NSA Adviser Michael Flynn Was Fired By Obama,…
 2 days ago
Amber Rose Reveals The Status Of Her Relationship…
 2 days ago
#PrisonBae: It’s Valentine’s Day & Jeremy Meeks Is…
 2 days ago
TUNE IN: Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes And…
 2 days ago
DJ Says He’ll Apologize To Waka Flocka Flame…
 2 days ago
ABC Casts Its First Ever Black ‘Bachelorette’ And…
 2 days ago
photos