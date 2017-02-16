Chris Rock Calls Rick Ross “The Greatest Rapper Alive”

Via |

In his DJ Khaled-sanctioned Instagram promo for Rick Ross’ upcoming album, Chris Rock made a bold declaration when describing The Bawse.

The legendary comedian presented Rozay as the “Greatest Rapper Alive” without flinching or hesitation.

“I want to say what’s up to my man Ricky Ross, Ricky Rozay — the ‘Greatest Rapper Alive,’” Rock began as the sample for The Stylistics’ “People Make the World Go Round” blared in the background. “He’s got a new album called Rather You Than Me that drops March 17 … I also want to shout out L.A. Reid and the Maybach Music Group.”

Also On 97.9 The Beat: