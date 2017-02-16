Louisiana Judge Denies Calling Black Woman The ‘N-Word’

Louisiana state district judge Mike Erwin denied this week that he referred to a Black woman as the N-word during a Feb. 3 incident in a local bar, reports The Advocate.
From The Advocate:
At least five patrons at Sammy’s Grill told East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputies they didn’t hear state district judge Mike Erwin direct a racial slur toward a black woman at the bar, a word that the judge said Tuesday he’s never used.
The woman, Kaneitra Johnson, has alleged that Erwin at least twice called her a “n****r” in an argument over a bar stool at the popular Highland Road restaurant. The judge has been banned from the eatery since the Feb. 3 incident, although the restaurant’s owner has declined to comment on Johnson’s specific allegations.
Erwin also responded to the allegations for the first time on Tuesday. In a written statement provided just after the Sheriff’s Office released the detective’s report on the incident, Erwin said, “Now that the Sheriff’s department has issued the report — which does not find one single witness that corroborates the original allegation — I can finally defend my actions and my record as a judge.”…Representatives for Kaneitra Johnson have said they filed a complaint about the judge with the Louisiana Judiciary Commission, saying his use of a racial slur shows bias.
The NAACP and the Nation of Islam are calling for Erwin’s resignation from the bench, reports KTLA.
SOURCE: The Advocate, KTLA
SEE ALSO:
Louisiana Judge Barred From Restaurant After Hurling N-Word Slur
Louisiana Sheriff’s Bizarre Race Rant Clouds Justice For Joe McKnight
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold
Black Twitter’s Response To Yahoo’s N-Word Typo Is Pure Internet Gold
1. Yahoo Finance made a huge typo in one of their tweets, and unfortunately, everyone caught it.Source:Instagram 1 of 13
2. Lt. J.R. Smith reporting for duty.Source:Instagram 2 of 13
3. Facts!Source:Instagram 3 of 13
4. Finished & Done.Source:Instagram 4 of 13
5. Word to Soulja Boy.5 of 13
6. Free before 12!6 of 13
7. Barely…7 of 13
8. History repeats.8 of 13
9. Waves don’t die.9 of 13
10. El Oh El!10 of 13
11. CP time.11 of 13
12. Where’s the lie?12 of 13
13. Almost 500 to be exact.13 of 13