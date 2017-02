The D.L. Hughley Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Everyone’s got secrets, but black family secrets often have roots so deep that their effects replicate in every generation. Click on the audio player to hear more on this on The Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow @RussParrShow

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: