What The What? Founder Of Little Caesars Paid Rosa Park’s Rent For Over A Decade

Little Caesar’s owner Mike Ilitch died on Friday, but not before sharing an intriguing story about civil right’s activist,

Ilitch, who owned the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers, told Lt. Gov. Brian Calley that he paid Rosa Parks’ rent for over a decade.

According to Street and Smith’s Sports Business Journal, Ilitch took over paying Parks’s rent in the 90s after she was a victim of assault and robbery. He reportedly paid her rent until her death in 2005.

“It’s important that people know what Mr. Mike Ilitch did for Ms. Rosa Parks because it’s symbolic of what he has always done for the people of our city,” U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Damon Keith said in 2014.

Since his death, stories of Ilitch’s kindness and generosity has been circulating around the news and social media.

SOURCE: Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal

RELATED LINKS

Family Of Rosa Parks Loses First Amendment Lawsuit Against Target

Rosa Parks & The Bus Boycotts: The Story In Pictures

Martin Luther King Jr.’s Only Letter To Rosa Parks Is Up For Sale

Also On 97.9 The Beat: