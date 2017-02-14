Lifestyle
Home > Uncategorized

Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep The Spark In Your Relationship

In this episode of Black Love, these couples describe the hottest places they've done the deed, and how they keep their relationship fresh.

1 hour ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

 

It takes more than love to keep a relationship hot—and these couples are proof of that. In this episode of Black love, our couples detail everything they do to keep their relationship sexy. After being together for years, Nica & Okai, Jen & Gary and Ben & Melinda, explain the ins and outs of their love and how their passion stays alive.

The group is totally candid about the hottest places they’ve had sex and the one thing their partner does to turn them all the way on.

You may pick up a few tips for your own relationship along the way.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

#Black Love

 

MORE SEX & LOVE

HelloBeautiful Celebrates Black Love In All Its Forms

Advice For Women In A Sexless Marriage

Here Are 6 Ways Social Media Can Destroy Your Marriage

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Black Love In Conversation: Here’s How To Keep The Spark In Your Relationship

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade
How Our Favorite Celebrities Celebrated Valentine’s Day
 2 hours ago
BET Experience At L.A. LIVE. - Day 1
Future Announces Surprise Album & New Tour Coming…
 4 hours ago
TIDAL X: 1015
LIL YACHTY “IT TAKES TWO” TARGET AD
 11 hours ago
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
BRUNO MARS & MORRIS DAY & THE TIME…
 11 hours ago
‘Bronzeville’ Podcast: Episode Two
 13 hours ago
‘LHHNYS7’ Recap: Yandy’s Repetitive Babymama Drama Carries The Season
 20 hours ago
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party
Listen to Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas’ New…
 1 day ago
Sears And Kmart Added To List Of Stores…
 1 day ago
BET Hip Hop Awards 2014 Show
RAE SREMMURD “BLACK BEATLES” ON ‘THE LATE SHOW’
 1 day ago
We Day California
BIG SEAN ‘I DECIDED.’ TOPS BILLBOARD CHARTS
 1 day ago
59th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage
2017 GRAMMY RAP & R&B WINNERS
 2 days ago
‘RHOAS9’ Recap: Kandi Rebuffs Lesbian Rumors Started By Phaedra
 2 days ago
All The Pre-Grammy Party Goodness You Missed
 2 days ago
Queen Latifah Is Starting A New Series About…
 2 days ago
Are Amber Rose And Wiz Khalifa Back Together?
 2 days ago
Dej Loaf is back with…. Jacquees???
 2 days ago
photos