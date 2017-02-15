Beat in the Streets
Made For More $10,000 Giveaway

2 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
made for more $10,000

From now until March 6, 2017 upload a 60 second video telling us what you would do with $10,000. Would you start your own business? Pay off debt? Make a down payment on a home? Invest? Help your community? Whatever it is, 97.9 The Beat wants to help!!!

Share on your social media and tell your friends to vote for your video starting March 7th – March 19th. The video with the MOST votes wins $10,000!!

#979MadeForMore

Continue reading Made For More $10,000 Giveaway

