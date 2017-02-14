Entertainment News
Did Kanye West Lose His Memory After Being Hospitalized?

Check out the details.



By the end of last year, Kanye West had so much going on that it was hard to keep up.

But we’re not the only one that doesn’t remember moments of Ye’s life. During an interview with Pop Sugar on Sunday night at the Grammys, one of his longtime collaborators, Malik Yusef, revealed that Kanye has been experiencing memory loss since his week-long hospitalization in November and is still recovering at home.

He told the site, “I’ve been to his house [and] sat down with him for about six, seven hours, just walking through his health and recovery. His memory is coming back, which is super good. [He’s] just healing, spending time with his family.” Yusef, who was up for honors for Life of Pablo with Kanye, added, “Saint is getting big and is walking, playing with toys, so that invigorates him.”

Yusef may have saved Kanye from any scrutiny regarding his relationship with Donald Trump. Blame it on the memory loss.

Fresh out of the hospital after an alleged <a href="https://globalgrind.com/4209966/hes-back-see-the-first-photo-of-kanye-since-being-released-from-the-hospital/">psychotic breakdown</a>, <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/kanye-west"><strong>Kanye West</strong></a> went from brunette to blond and more importantly, hit up <a href="https://globalgrind.com/tag/donald-trump"><strong>Trump</strong></a&gt; Tower in NYC for a meeting with our infamous President-elect. Here's what the Internet had to say...

