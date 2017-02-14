Jesse Salazar
DFW’s Own Imaj is Looking for “Something Real” [Video]

1 hour ago

Jesse Salazar
We’ve been hearing fire coming from up-and-comer Imaj lately, and now the DFW representer has visuals to go along with one of those tracks. The video just dropped for “Something Real,” which was filmed in the sandhills of White Sands, New Mexico, and features Imaj spilling his emotions on a hilltop mostly solo, but every so often is accompanied by who I believe to be his ultimate true love just waiting to be discovered on his quest for ‘something real.’

Via HipHopEnquire.com:

Imaj was fortunate to be ‘discovered’ on social media by Dallas award-winning tastemakers Rudy “Coach” Flores, Ricky “Slikk Muzik” Offord, who produced the track, and Rene “Spank” Martinez. What came next was a welcome departure to Imaj’s troubled past that included finding himself homeless as a kid.

With all that in the past, Imaj looks to a bright future in music, ready to solidify his place in the world of entertainment! Check out the video for ‘Something Real’ and snapshots of recent events with 97-9 The Beat featuring Imaj below!

@imaj , something real

photos