Dej Loaf is back with…. Jacquees???

1 day ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
2015 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


 

 

 

 

 

Maybe The title of the new Jacquees and Dej Loaf Mixtape is just that a title… I kinda get the feeling like Jacquees and Deja might be doing a little something more, but back to my business they did put together a joint mixtape called ”F*ck A Friend Zone” yoooooooo

Check out the mixtape stream here.

 

http://www.datpiff.com/Jacquees-DeJ-Loaf-Fuck-A-Friend-Zone-mixtape.828334.html

Follow me @https://twitter.com/deuceonair

https://www.instagram.com/deuceonair/

 

Remember we are

#Iamsomebody.

