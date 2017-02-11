Community
Home > Community > Beat In The Streets

African American Education Archives And History Program Announces Observance For Black History Month!

47 mins ago

Jazze
Leave a comment
Friday, February 10, 2017 9:43 AM
PRESS RELEASE
Contact: Rai Malone
Phone:  214.404.6640
aaeahp.org
 
February 10, 2017
 
 
African American Education Archives and History Program
Announces Observance for Black History Month
 
 
(DALLAS, TX) — “Crisis in Black Education” is the national theme for Black History Month. The African American Education Archives and History Program (AAEAHP) will present a special observance at noon, Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Good Street Baptist Church, located at 3110 Bonnie View Road.
 
Featured speakers are Dr. Wright Lassiter, retired chancellor of the Dallas County Community College District, and Dr. W. Marvin Delaney, Associate Professor Emeritus, History Department of U.T. Arlington.
 
Special guests will be the incoming inductees for 2017 into the African American Education Archives and History Program Hall of Fame. Displays will include information about area schools named for African Americans, Remembering Black Dallas memorabilia and photos of area history makers.
 
For more information about this event, please call Ms. Rai Malone, 214.404.6640.
 
 
 
#####

https://thebeatdfw.com/2957603/black-twitter-goes-in-on-maxwell-black-history-month-is-about-heritage-not-color/

How To Respond To 13 Of The Stupidest Black History Month Questions

10 photos Launch gallery

How To Respond To 13 Of The Stupidest Black History Month Questions

Continue reading African American Education Archives And History Program Announces Observance For Black History Month!

How To Respond To 13 Of The Stupidest Black History Month Questions

Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica
Twitter: jazzeradiochica
Instagram: jazzeradiochica

African American Education Archives And History Program , Black History Month , Observance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Mariah Carey Talks Burning Her Wedding Dress in…
 21 hours ago
2015 Lollapalooza - Day 2
KID CUDI “KITCHEN” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW
 1 day ago
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Operation Free Annalise Takes Some Major Twists
 1 day ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Cyrus The Mighty May Hath Fallen…
 2 days ago
Beyonce & Jay-Z Had Lost Hope On Having…
 2 days ago
Extra Butter: Keanu Reeves Reacts To ‘John Wick:…
 2 days ago
2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens
KEYSHIA COLE, REMY MA & FRENCH MONANTA “YOU”…
 2 days ago
Watch ‘Noisey Atlanta’ Featuring Migos, Killer Mike, T.I.,…
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Bellamy Joins #TheMorningHeat To Talk About…
 3 days ago
Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'Baggage Claim' - Arrivals
Get a First Look at Trey Songz’s Dating…
 3 days ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Nikki Giovanni – Civil Rights Activist, Poet…
 3 days ago
Jay-Z and Jim Jones Squash BEEF; Jim Signs…
 3 days ago
Pregnant Beyonce IS PERFORMING At The Grammys But…
 3 days ago
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos Release ‘Dab of Ranch’ in Honor of…
 3 days ago
Pictures Of MaHERSHEYla Ali That Will Make You Melt
 3 days ago
The REAL 92.3 Birthday Bash
SAY WHAT??? O.T. Genasis To Cash In On…
 3 days ago
photos