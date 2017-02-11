PRESS RELEASE

Contact: Rai Malone

Phone: 214.404.6640

aaeahp.org

February 10, 2017

African American Education Archives and History Program

Announces Observance for Black History Month

(DALLAS, TX) — “Crisis in Black Education” is the national theme for Black History Month. The African American Education Archives and History Program (AAEAHP) will present a special observance at noon, Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Good Street Baptist Church, located at 3110 Bonnie View Road.

Featured speakers are Dr. Wright Lassiter, retired chancellor of the Dallas County Community College District, and Dr. W. Marvin Delaney, Associate Professor Emeritus, History Department of U.T. Arlington.

Special guests will be the incoming inductees for 2017 into the African American Education Archives and History Program Hall of Fame. Displays will include information about area schools named for African Americans, Remembering Black Dallas memorabilia and photos of area history makers.

For more information about this event, please call Ms. Rai Malone, 214.404.6640.