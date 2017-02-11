Friday, February 10, 2017 9:43 AM
PRESS RELEASE
Contact: Rai Malone
Phone: 214.404.6640
aaeahp.org
February 10, 2017
African American Education Archives and History Program
Announces Observance for Black History Month
(DALLAS, TX) — “Crisis in Black Education” is the national theme for Black History Month. The African American Education Archives and History Program (AAEAHP) will present a special observance at noon, Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Good Street Baptist Church, located at 3110 Bonnie View Road.
Featured speakers are Dr. Wright Lassiter, retired chancellor of the Dallas County Community College District, and Dr. W. Marvin Delaney, Associate Professor Emeritus, History Department of U.T. Arlington.
Special guests will be the incoming inductees for 2017 into the African American Education Archives and History Program Hall of Fame. Displays will include information about area schools named for African Americans, Remembering Black Dallas memorabilia and photos of area history makers.
For more information about this event, please call Ms. Rai Malone, 214.404.6640.
#####
https://thebeatdfw.com/2957603/black-twitter-goes-in-on-maxwell-black-history-month-is-about-heritage-not-color/
How To Respond To 13 Of The Stupidest Black History Month Questions
10 photos Launch gallery
How To Respond To 13 Of The Stupidest Black History Month Questions
1. Here’s a comprehensive list of how you can respond to 13 of the dumbest questions you may be asked during Black History Month.Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 10
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 10
Facebook: Jazze Radio-Chica
Twitter: jazzeradiochica
Instagram: jazzeradiochica
comments – Add Yours