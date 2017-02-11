59 reasons to watch the GRAMMYS

59 reasons to watch the GRAMMYS

This has to be the by far the best Grammys there will be!

1. Beyoncé

Beyoncé received nine GRAMMY nominations this year, more than any other artist. She now has 62 career nominations, extending her lead as the most-nominated female artist in GRAMMY history.

2. Lukas Graham

Lukas Graham‘s “7 Years” is nominated for Record Of The Year. The Danish group is just the second group or duo from continental Europe to receive a nomination in this category. The first was Daft Punk. The French duo won three years ago for “Get Lucky” (featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers).

3. Rihanna

Rihanna received her third Record Of The Year nomination for “Work” (featuring Drake). All three of these nominations are for collaborations. Rihanna was previously nominated for “Umbrella” (featuring Jay Z) and Eminem‘s “Love The Way You Lie” (on which she was featured).

4. Beyoncé

Beyoncé landed her fifth Record Of The Year nomination with “Formation.” (This counts “Say My Name,” which she recorded as a member of Destiny’s Child.) This puts her in a tie with Barbra Streisand as the woman with the most career nominations in this category.

