Daya Looks To Have A Big 2017 & Beyond [VIDEO]

Up and coming singer/songwriter Daya will be a artist to watch in 2017 and beyond. The singer was named to Billboard’s 21 under 21 list and released her debut album “Sit Still, Look Pretty” last year. Radio One’s Colby Colb talks to the Pittsburgh-native about her Gold selling debut album and more.
Beyonce Leads 59th Annual Grammy Nominations
Beyonce Leads 59th Annual Grammy Nominations
