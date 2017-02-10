St. Louis Mayor Nominates African-American Attorney For Police Oversight Board

Photo by

St. Louis Mayor Nominates African-American Attorney For Police Oversight Board

Aaron Banks was named as a candidate for a civilian board to review police complaints amid growing discussions about police brutality.

2 days ago

St. Louis, Missouri Mayor Francis Slay has nominated African-American attorney Aaron Banks as a candidate for the city’s police Civilian Oversight Board, reports STL Today.

From STL Today:

Banks, 40, is a candidate for District Four, representing wards 7, 8, 9, and 17, following Lawrence Johnson’s resignation. Banks will be introduced before the Board of Aldermen Friday.

The board reviews complaints against the police.
 
Before Aaron may hear cases, the Board of Aldermen must confirm his nomination, and he must complete training at the Citizens Academy.

The announcement comes after hundreds marked Martin Luther King Jr. Day last month with a city march involving discussions about ongoing racism, discrimination and police brutality, reports CBS St. Louis.

SOURCE: STL TodayCBS St. Louis

