Radio One Grammy Lounge: Daya Looks To Have A Big 2017 & Beyond



Up and coming singer/songwriter Daya will be a artist to watch in 2017 and beyond. The singer was named to Billboard’s 21 under 21 list and released her debut album “Sit Still, Look Pretty” last year. Radio One’s Colby Colb talks to the Pittsburgh-native about her Gold selling debut album and more.

Best Rap Album: Kanye West (The Life Of Pablo), Drake (Views), Chance The Rapper (Coloring Book), Schoolboy Q (Blank face LP), De La Soul (And The Anonymous Nobody), DJ Khaled (Major Key). Best Rap Song: Fat Joe & Remy Ma (All The Way Up), Kanye West (Famous), Drake (Hotline Bling), Chance The Rapper (No Problem), Kanye West (Ultralight Beam). Best Rap/Sung Performance: Beyonce Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Drake (Hotline Bling), D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty (Broccoli), Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream, Kanye West Featuring Rihanna (Famous). Best Rap Performance: Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz (No Problem), Desiigner (Panda), Drake Featuring The Throne (Pop Style), Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared (All The Way Up), ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West (That Part). Best R&B Performance: BJ The Chicago Kid (Turnin' Me Up), Ro James (Permission), Musiq Soulchild (I Do), Rihanna (Needed Me), Solange (Cranes In The Sky). Best Traditional R&B Performance: William Bell (The Three Of Me), BJ The Chicago Kid (Woman's World), Fantasia (Sleeping With The One I Love), Lalah Hathaway (Angel), Jill Scott (Can't Wait). Best R&B Song: PartyNextDoor (Come See Me), Bryson Tiller (Exchange), Rihanna (Kiss It Better), Maxwell (Lake By The Ocean), Tory Lanez (Luv). Best Urban Contemporary Album: Beyonce (Formation), Gallant (Ology), Anderson .Paak (Malibu), Rihanna (Anti), BJ The Chicago Kid (In My Mind), Lalah Hathaway (Lalah Hathaway Live), Terence Martin (Velvet Portraits), Mint Condition (Healing Season), Mya (Smoove Jones).