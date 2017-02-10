Radio One Grammy Lounge: Tommy Davidson Talks “Vacation Creation” & Donald Trump’s America

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Comedic Legend and D.C. Native Tommy Davidson is keeping busy with his new TV show “Vacation Creation,” which takes audiences on an inspirational journey to follow the voyages of families facing hardship. Davidson gives us a brief summary of the show along with his thoughts on how the world sees us in “Donald Trump‘s America.”

Tommy also talks with Radio One VP of Programming Colby Colb about fellow comedian George Lopez‘ incident with a fan from a comedic perspective.