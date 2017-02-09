Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyonce & Jay-Z Had Lost Hope On Having More Children Before Pregnancy

23 hours ago

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty


Beyonce’s new pregnancy is a double blessing for more reason than one. Sources say she and Jay-Z had many unsuccessful attempts at conceiving before becoming pregnant with twins.

According to USMagazine, the Carters had all but given up on having more children after spending many nights trying to conceive.

The parents of 5-year-old Blue Ivy “had been trying and trying to conceive,” says the insider. The “Hold Up” singer, 35 — who shared in her 2013 HBO documentary, Beyoncé: Life Is but a Dream, that she suffered a miscarriage before Blue was born — was “frustrated” after unsuccessful in vitro fertilization treatments, the friend tells Us. “They were looking into surrogates and adoption.”

Just when hope seemed lost, the source says, “out of nowhere, it stuck!” Now, Beyoncé and the rapper, 47 (born Shawn Carter), are “over the moon.” But no one is more excited about the news than big sis Blue: “She was asking about another baby forever. Now she gets two!”

Beyonce , jay-z

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Beyonce & Jay-Z Had Lost Hope On Having More Children Before Pregnancy

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

A <strong><a href="https://newsone.com/tag/newsone/">NewsOne</a></strong> gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2015 Lollapalooza - Day 2
KID CUDI “KITCHEN” ON ‘THE TONIGHT SHOW
 6 hours ago
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Operation Free Annalise Takes Some Major Twists
 13 hours ago
‘Scandal’ Recap: Cyrus The Mighty May Hath Fallen…
 13 hours ago
Beyonce & Jay-Z Had Lost Hope On Having…
 23 hours ago
Extra Butter: Keanu Reeves Reacts To ‘John Wick:…
 1 day ago
2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens
KEYSHIA COLE, REMY MA & FRENCH MONANTA “YOU”…
 1 day ago
Watch ‘Noisey Atlanta’ Featuring Migos, Killer Mike, T.I.,…
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Bill Bellamy Joins #TheMorningHeat To Talk About…
 2 days ago
Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' 'Baggage Claim' - Arrivals
Get a First Look at Trey Songz’s Dating…
 2 days ago
#BlackHistoryStar: Nikki Giovanni – Civil Rights Activist, Poet…
 2 days ago
Jay-Z and Jim Jones Squash BEEF; Jim Signs…
 2 days ago
Pregnant Beyonce IS PERFORMING At The Grammys But…
 2 days ago
Migos In Concert - New York, NY
Migos Release ‘Dab of Ranch’ in Honor of…
 2 days ago
Pictures Of MaHERSHEYla Ali That Will Make You Melt
 2 days ago
The REAL 92.3 Birthday Bash
SAY WHAT??? O.T. Genasis To Cash In On…
 2 days ago
Eminem Apparently Called Big Sean “One Of the…
 2 days ago
photos